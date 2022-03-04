Vodafone Idea slumps 5% after Nomura says fund infusion of Rs 14,500 cr not enough for revival

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd slumped as much as 5 percent on Friday after the telco's board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 14,500 crore.

At 10:45 am, the stock was trading 4.4 percent lower at Rs 10.59 on BSE. The stock has fallen after four days of consecutive gain.

The board has given approval for the issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to promoters on a preferential basis for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore. An amount of Rs 10,000 crore would be raised by way of sale of equity or through debt instruments such as ADR, GDR and FCCBs.

The board has called an extraordinary general meeting on March 26 to approve the fundraising plans, which are subject to shareholders’ nod and other approvals.

These shares will be issued to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd (Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the company), and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group) on a preferential basis, the filing said.

Nomura pointed out that while the fund infusion by promoter is at a premium which is a positive, it is not enough for the revival of the telcom company. Nomura has a ‘reduce’ rating on Vodafone Idea’s stock with a target price of Rs 8.

After remitting funds to Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea will likely be left with only about Rs 2,550 crore. To put it in perspective, Vodafone Idea has nearly Rs 5,400-5,700 crore in external debt repayments in FY23-24, Nomura said.

The foreign brokerage firm believes that an external fund-raise or debt restructuring is a must for an increase in capital expenditure for FY23.