The share price of Vodafone Idea jumped 10 percent on reports that the firm is considering a tariff hike by the end of this year or by early 2021.

As per reports, Vodafone Idea or Vi is planning to increase its tariffs by 15-20 percent by the end of 2020 or early 2021 to increase revenue.

Vi lost 8 million users in the July-September quarter while Airtel added 14 million and Jio 7 million.

In Q2, Vodafone Idea's net loss narrowed to Rs 7,218.2 crore from Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 119 from Rs 107 in Q2FY20 and Rs 114 in Q1FY21.

"Q2 results suggest the company continues to lose market share. The company’s revenue market share is expected to fall to 20 percent by FY23 from 28 percent in FY20," Goldman Sachs said in a review report.

It has further trimmed its topline estimates for the company and retained a 'Sell' rating with a target price of Rs 3.30 per share.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel also added around 3 percent in the trade.

Airtel founder Sunil Mittal had earlier said that the current tariffs are not sustainable and that the users should be prepared for a hike in rates.