Vodafone Idea shares surge ahead of Supreme Court hearing on OTSC case

Vodafone Idea shares were trading higher as focus shifted to the stock ahead of the One-time Spectrum Charge (OTSC) case hearing in the Supreme Court today.

The stock gained over 6 percent to Rs 13.4 per share.

The OTSC issue has been affecting the telecom sector since 2008 when the government decided to levy the amount retrospectively, leading to a demand of Rs 40,000 by the Department of Telecommunication.

The government in October had sought time from the apex court to reconsider continuing with its appeal against a telecom tribunal's order that said the OTSC could be levied prospectively, not retrospectively.

Despite government measures, most telecom service providers are suffering losses and a one-time spectrum charge would lead to a financial burden of Rs 40,000 crore, the DoT had told the apex court in October when it sought time to reconsider its decision to levy the amount.

If the government decides to withdraw the charges, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will benefit from it. In the hearing today , the government will clarify if it has made the decision to withdraw the demand.