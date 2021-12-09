Vodafone Idea shares surge 15% in trade today; here's why

The share price of Vodafone Idea (Vi) surged as much as 15 percent on Thursday after a report said the company has raised enough money to pay bondholders as the due date approaches.

Vodafone Idea shares rose to a 52-week high of Rs 16.40. At 11:35 am, the stock was trading 12.7 percent higher at Rs 16.11. Its combined volumes rose to 95 crore, higher than yesterday's 52 crore, but lower than the one-week average of 113 crore.

A Business Standard report on Wednesday said the company has managed to raise funds for the payment of bondholders' interest on time. Vi is expected to pay Rs 6,000 crore from December 13 to March 2022. The telco has been in talks with lenders and investors to raise funds for the repayment of bonds.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anjali Hans, senior vice president of public policy for the company, batted for a level playing field for OTT and satellite internet players. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Hans said, "Same service, same rules would be the need of the hour if the entire digital ecosystem has to flourish together."

In a relief package to telcos , the government had given a four-year moratorium on the payment of adjusted gross revenue ( AGR) dues . Earlier, the telecom companies were required to pay a part of their revenue to the government. While the telcos insisted on paying only the telecom revenue, the government maintained they pay the non-telecom revenue as well. In the relief package, not only did the government provide a moratorium on the existing dues, but it also removed 'non-telecom revenue' from the definition.

The government had provided structural reforms on the spectrum usage charges, licence and other fees. Saying that this regime was putting an undue burden on the sector, the government had rationalised it.