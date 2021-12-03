Vodafone Idea shares surge 10%, hit 52-week high; here's why

Vodafone Idea stocks surged nearly 10 percent, hitting a 52-week high in the last hour of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock rallied on account of the telecom department returning bank guarantees to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore to Vodafone Idea.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will return BGs worth Rs 20,000 crore that Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had furnished to cover spectrum payments. Since the spectrum payments have been deferred as per the new relief package, DoT will ask the telcos to furnish the BGs a year before the deferred period is up.
Reduction in BGs will benefit the telecom companies by decreasing banks' exposure to Vodafone Idea. Currently, they have an exposure worth Rs 14,000 crore in the company. It would further help the company to raise credit and boost its chances of survival. IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank have the highest exposure to the debt-laden telco. The State Bank of India also has an exposure of Rs 11,000 crore.
The stock opened at Rs 12.81 and surged to Rs 14.30, rising 10 percent. In the past five sessions, the stock has risen over 20 percent, as a flurry of positive pieces of news brought traders back to the stock of this debt-laden telecom company. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex has been underperforming as it rose 0.8 percent.
In the past two weeks since the telco announced hiking the tariff rates, the stock has clocked returns worth 33 percent. The tariff hikes will increase the company's average revenue per user (ARPU), which in turn, will lighten its financial strain.
On Thursday, the results of the one-time spectrum charge case (OTSC case) had pumped the stock 6 percent higher in the first two hours of trade.
The telcos owe Rs 40,000 crore to the DoT and the hearing of the Supreme Court was to clarify whether the government is withdrawing the demand. If the government withdraws the demand, both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel would benefit.
All of this would add up to the relief package government provided to the telecom industry in September. Under the relief package, Vodafone Idea chose to der the payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues by four years.