Market
Vodafone Idea shares slip below face value to hit fresh low of Rs 9.80
Updated : July 25, 2019 10:43 AM IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea slipped below its face value of Rs 10 at Rs 9.80, down as much as 1.7 percent on the exchanges on Thursday.
The fall comes after a government panel on Wednesday approved a combined penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
