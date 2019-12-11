Market
Vodafone Idea shares rise 8% over buzz about asset sales to Brookfield, Edelweiss
Updated : December 11, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Vodafone Idea is in talks with global asset manager Brookfield to sell its 156,000 km of optic fibre assets.
The fibre network business is valued at $1.5 billion-$2 billion, while the data centre should fetch $60 million to $100 million.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more