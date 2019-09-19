Market
Vodafone Idea shares rally after TRAI seeks to review deadline for zero IUC
Updated : September 19, 2019 11:04 AM IST
Vodafone Idea's share price rallied over 16 percent intraday on Thursday after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released a consultation paper to review the deadline to bring down the interconnect usage charge to zero.
Also, Vodafone Idea is the top telecom operator in India with the highest number of subscribers.
As of July, TRAI's latest subscriber data report, Vodafone Idea has 380 million subscribers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more