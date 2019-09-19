#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Vodafone Idea shares rally after TRAI seeks to review deadline for zero IUC

Updated : September 19, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea's share price rallied over 16 percent intraday on Thursday after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released a consultation paper to review the deadline to bring down the interconnect usage charge to zero.
Also, Vodafone Idea is the top telecom operator in India with the highest number of subscribers.
As of July, TRAI's latest subscriber data report, Vodafone Idea has 380 million subscribers.

