The share price of Vodafone Idea (Vi) rallied over 4 percent on Thursday as the company reported addition of wireless customers after a gap of 15 months in January 2021.

According to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday, Vodafone Idea added 1.7 million wireless customers in the month of January. The company had lost 5.7 million customers in December 2020.

Vodafone Idea’s addition to its subscriber base was the first since October 2019.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel added the highest number of mobile subscribers during January with 5.9 million new users followed by Reliance Jio, adding almost 2 million wireless subscribers.

State-run BSNL added 81,659 subscribers, MTNL lost 8,312 subscribers, while Reliance Communications lost 625 subscribers, according to the data.

The total wireless subscriber base rose 0.84 percent, MoM, to 116.34 crore as on January 31.

Reliance Jio retained the highest market share at 35.30 percent, followed by Bharti Airtel with 29.62 percent and Vodafone Idea with 24.58 percent in January.

Jio’s wireless subscribers base was at 41.07 crore, Airtel’s at 34.46 crore and Vodafone Idea’s at 28.6 crore.

At 10:25 am, the stock of Vodafone Idea was trading 2.44 percent higher at Rs 10.08. Reliance Industries shares were trading 0.10 percent lower at Rs 2,053.15, while Bharti Airtel was trading 0.26 percent higher at Rs 524.20 on the BSE.

