  • Home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Vodafone Idea shares rally 15% after govt approves relief package

Vodafone Idea shares rally 15% after govt approves relief package

Profile image
By Yashi Gupta | IST (Updated)
Mini

The shares of Vodafone Idea surged over 15 percent Thursday as the ailing telco took a breather after the Centre approved a relief package for the sector. 

Vodafone Idea shares rally 15% after govt approves relief package
The shares of Vodafone Idea surged over 15 percent Thursday as the ailing telco took a breather after the Centre approved a relief package for the sector.
The relief package comprises five processes and nine structural reforms, including redefining adjusted gross revenue and giving a prospective moratorium of four years on telecom dues.
According to analysts, this move will give the debt-laden telco a relief worth Rs 65,000 crores. At 9:40 am, the stock was trading at Rs 10.26 on BSE, surging 14.89 percent.
The telco has been under pressure due to low tariffs and mounting pressure from the government to pay the AGR dues and spectrum payments.
For more stock market updates, follow our live blog
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, turn flat; IT, metals drag; ITC top gainer

Next Article

Positive on FMCGs, retail, energy; prefer Britannia, IndiaMart, Tata Power: William O’Neil Global