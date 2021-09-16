Vodafone Idea shares rally 15% after govt approves relief package

The shares of Vodafone Idea surged over 15 percent Thursday as the ailing telco took a breather after the Centre approved a relief package for the sector.

The relief package comprises five processes and nine structural reforms, including redefining adjusted gross revenue and giving a prospective moratorium of four years on telecom dues.

According to analysts, this move will give the debt-laden telco a relief worth Rs 65,000 crores. At 9:40 am, the stock was trading at Rs 10.26 on BSE, surging 14.89 percent.

The telco has been under pressure due to low tariffs and mounting pressure from the government to pay the AGR dues and spectrum payments.