Vodafone Idea shares plunge over 28% to 52-week low after Q1 results
Updated : July 29, 2019 12:22 PM IST
The company has posted net loss at Rs 4,873.9 crore in the Q1FY20 against loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.
The revenue fell to Rs 11,269.9 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 11,775 crore in the January-March quarter.
