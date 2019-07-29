Vodafone Idea shares plunge over 28% to 52-week low after Q1 results

Shares of Vodafone India slumped as much as 28.6 percent in intraday trade to a 52-week low of Rs 6.6 on Monday after the telecom operator reported a loss in the quarter ended June 30.

The company has posted net loss at Rs 4,873.9 crore in the Q1FY20 against loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

The merger of the India unit of Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular was completed on August 31, 2018, hence the numbers from Q1FY18 are not comparable.

The revenue fell to Rs 11,269.9 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 11,775 crore in the January-March quarter.

"We are delivering on our stated strategy although the benefits are not yet visible in our top line. As we continue to integrate our networks, our customers' data experience is significantly improving in most service areas," Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma said.

The company is well on track to deliver its synergy targets by the first quarter of FY21, he added.

At 12:21 PM, the stock was trading 27.6 percent lower at Rs 6.7 per share on the BSE as compared to a 0.8 percent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Grasim Industries shares were also down 6 percent at Rs 819.70 per share as it holds an 11.55 percent stake in Vodafone Idea.

