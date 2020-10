The share price of Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) gained over 6 percent in the early trade of Friday after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

The stock gained as much as 6.44 percent to an intraday high of Rs 8.92 on the BSE. At 10 am, the shares were trading 3.58 percent higher at Rs 8.68 apiece as against a 0.58 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.

The company’s net loss in Q2FY21 narrowed to Rs 7,218.2 crore from Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income declined by about 3 percent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 119 from Rs 107 in Q2FY20 and Rs 114 in Q1FY21.

Vi will monetize its 11.15 percent stake in Indus on completion of the merger. The value of VIL’s 11.15 percent stake equals to a cash consideration of about Rs 3,800 crore (US$ 520 million) currently. The final determination will take place shortly before the closing of the merger.

Vi’s subscriber loss was at 8 million during the quarter.

Here's what brokerages said:

CLSA

Vodafone-Idea 2QFY21 revenue and Ebitda, both up 1 percent QoQ, missed estimates. ARPU increased 4 percent QoQ but subscribers again declined, by 8 million to 271.8 million. Voice and data traffic fell 4 percent QoQ. Vodafone Idea has recognised an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of US$9bn and plans Rs 250 bn/US$3.4 bn in fundraising.

Net debt excluding AGR and lease liabilities is US$15.7 billion and includes US$12.6 billion of deferred spectrum payments, which have a two-year moratorium. With the 2QFY21 miss, we retain an 'Underperform' rating, cut our target price from Rs 12.00 to Rs 8.50, and decrease FY21-23 forecasts 3-9 percent.

Goldman Sachs

Q2 results suggest the company continues to lose market share. The company’s revenue market share is expected to fall to 20 percent by FY23 from 28 percent in FY20.

Goldman Sachs has further trimmed its topline estimates for the company. It retained a 'Sell' rating with a target price of Rs 3.30 per share.

ICICI Securities

With the AGR case behind, VIL will need to bounce back stronger, with limited resources, to remain a going concern. Capex for VIL is contingent on fundraising and any delay may hurt it further. The company requires a tariff hike sooner rather than later to boost operational cashflow, and we see it likely to initiate tariff hikes, which should be followed by competition (same as Dec’19).

We have cut our EBITDA estimates by 14 percent / 11 percent for FY21E and FY22E on weak Q2 numbers. We roll-over our valuations to FY23E and cut EBITDA multiple to 10.5x (from 11.5x);

ICICI Securities maintained a 'Sell' rating and cut the target price to Rs 5 from Rs 6 earlier.