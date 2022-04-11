Vodafone Idea shares traded lower on Monday amid reports the private sector telecom company is in advanced talks to raise funds. At 10:52 am, the Vodafone Idea share price was down 1.3 percent at Rs 11.1 apiece on NSE, having begun the day at Rs 11.3 apiece. The Vi stock moved within a range of Rs 11.1-11.5 apiece.

In the past one week, the telecom stock has gained over seven percent, and 17 percent over one year.

Vodafone Idea Ltd is in advanced talks with US private equity investor Apollo Global to raise as much as $1 billion by selling a mix of debt and equity, Mint reported citing two people aware of the matter.

"We highlight that the company has failed to raise any external funds in the last two years and recent promoters fund infusion will largely be used to pay tower dues. The company needs to raise around Rs 20,000-22,000 crore to step up its network opex, capex and buy spectrum in the coming 5G auctions," ICICI Direct research said in a note.

On April 4, British telecom major Vodafone raised its stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd to 47.6 percent through its subsidiary Prime Metals, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The company had earlier held a 44.4 percent stake in VIL.

"Prime Metals held 2,18,55,26,081 equity shares, representing 7.61 percent of the equity share capital, of Vodafone Idea Limited (the "company"). PML has acquired 570,958,646 equity shares of the company through allotment of equity shares pursuant to a preferential issue of the company," the filing said.

On Thursday, Vodafone Idea said that its board has approved the allotment of 338.3 crore equity shares at Rs 13.30 per scrip to three promoter group entities - Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals and Oriana Investments - for about Rs 4,500 crore.

This includes allotment of 1,96,66,35,338 equity shares to Euro Pacific Securities (promoter), 57,09,58,646 equity shares to Prime Metals (promoter), and 84,64,661 equity shares to Oriana Investments (promoter group). The telecom operator had in March announced a Rs 14,500-crore fundraising plan, where promoters would inject Rs 4,500 crore.