Vodafone Idea shares swing between gains and losses; here's what's impacting the stock

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares swung between gains and losses on Tuesday. The private sector telecom operator announced a deal with Hungama Music for streaming music, which is likely to help the debt-laden Vodafone Idea gain subscribers.

Vi shares were down 1.1 percent at Rs 15.3 apiece on BSE in late afternoon deals, having moved within a wide range, between Rs 15 and Rs 16.1, earlier on Tuesday.

Both companies said in a joint statement that Vi will offer six months of premium subscriptions at no extra cost to all its postpaid and prepaid customers. The alliance is also expected to help the company compete with rivals in the space.

The telecom pack was under pressure on Tuesday on reports of operators asking the Centre to recompense them for sending public alerts during various disasters. They said it is a costly and resource-guzzling exercise to send millions of messages, Mint reported.

The government requires telecom operators to send messages to spread awareness on various fronts. These messages come under the common alerting protocol (CAP).

Telecom companies do not charge the government or users for these messages. However, now they seek compensation for sending CAP-based alerts in the non-disaster scenarios.

The top three telecom providers in the country, including Vodafone Idea , send 450 million such messages every month. Typically, bulk messaging costs 13-18 paise per SMS. This includes a termination charge of two paise per SMS and a promotional termination charge of five paise per SMS.

The companies have also urged regulators against dropping tariffs on unstructured supplementary service data (USSD)-based mobile banking and payment services. USSD is a global system used by telecom service providers to allow mobile devices to communicate with the servers of operators and banks.

The submission came after telecom regulator TRAI proposed that USSD-based services should not have any tariffs. Removing the tariffs would put additional financial stress on the companies. The telecom companies have suggested that TRAI considers a phased reduction of such tariffs.

Meanwhile, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 suffered sharp losses on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets amid renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19

