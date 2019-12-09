Market
Vodafone Idea plunges 14% over KM Birla's comments, ratings downgrade
Updated : December 09, 2019 10:19 AM IST
On Friday, Vodafone Idea's Chairman KM Birla at an event said, "The company may have to shut if there's no relief on the statutory dues that the telco has to pay by January-end."
At 9:58 am, the stock was trading 6.52 percent lower to Rs 6.45 per share on the NSE while on an intraday basis, the share price plunged 14.49 percent at Rs 5.90.
