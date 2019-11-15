Market
Vodafone Idea lenders to struggle in near-term: Analysts
Updated : November 15, 2019 07:30 AM IST
Vodafone Idea may see "significant" erosion in its market capitalization on Thursday after the company reported a massive net loss of Rs 50,921 crore in the quarter ended September 30, said market analysts'.
Analysts also said that the company's lenders, especially those who have not provided for the Vodafone Idea's Q2 loss, might struggle on the exchanges in the near term.
Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a massive net loss of Rs 50,921 crore in the quarter ended September 30 on account of the Supreme Court's judgment on the AGR matter.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more