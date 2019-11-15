Vodafone Idea lenders to struggle in near-term: Analysts

Vodafone Idea may see "significant" erosion in its market capitalization on Thursday after the company reported a massive net loss of Rs 50,921 crore in the quarter ended September 30, said market analysts'.

Analysts also said that the company's lenders, especially those who have not provided for the Vodafone Idea's Q2 loss, might struggle on the exchanges in the near term.

"Most private banks like HDFC, Kotak, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank are lenders of Vodafone Idea, but banks which may not have provided for the losses will have a difficult time in the near term," said Narendra Solanki, Head, Fundamental Research, AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities also said that Vodafone Idea's losses may cause significant damage to its share value, while its lenders will also feel the pinch in the near term.

Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a massive net loss of Rs 50,921 crore in the quarter ended September 30 on account of the Supreme Court's judgment on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter.

Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing that the SC order on AGR has resulted in liabilities on accounts of the licence fee and spectrum charges to the tune of Rs 44,150 crore which has to be paid within three months.