Importance of the government converting Vodafone Idea's AGR dues into equity

The government has asked Vodafone Idea's interest on AGR dues worth Rs 16,133 crore to be converted into equity. The conversion will be done at Rs 10 per share.

Why is this important for the company and for the sector?

The decision has been pending for over a year. The approval kept getting delayed on various issues like volatility in the stock price to promoters infusion of funds. A year later, the government has nodded in the affirmative to convert the dues into equity.

With this, the government will become the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea with a 33.1 percent stake. Vodafone and Birla Group will have a stake of 28.5 percent and 17.8 percent respectively.

The government's move shows that it is committed to a long-term future for Vodafone Idea and that it wants the private telecom space to remain a three-player market.

What this also does is that it will help the company refinance its bank debt and repay dues to vendors like Indus Towers, who have earlier warned of discontinuation of services in case of non-payment. The decision also spells good news for Indus Towers, shares of which are trading with gains of as much as 13 percent.

Vodafone Idea has debt payments worth Rs 9,600 crore which are due by September of this year.

The move also ensures that Vodafone Idea's proposed issue of debentures worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom will also go through as it had lapsed earlier following the deadline expiration.

So what lies ahead for Vodafone Idea then?

The company will now need external funding to start 5G services. The board has approved fund raising plans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. During the 5G launch last year, Vodafone Idea had not announced 5G intentions yet, but Kumar Mangalam Birla said it would offer 5G "soon". It is already lagging peers like Jio, which are already offering 5G services in 226 services.

A bigger question doing the rounds is whether the company's promoters will infuse fresh equity into the company, and if so, what would be the quantum of the same?

Brokerage firm BofA Securities believes that checks and discussions with vendors and tower companies indicate that Vodafone Idea is significantly under-invested in fibre, 5G and core telcos data and that it will take an investment of almost $6 billion to $8 billion to narrow that gap.

BofA also considers this move from the government as negative for incumbents like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio as the pace of incremental subscriber gains from Vodafone Idea may slow down. The brokerage also expects a smartphone tariff hike in the next few months post the government's action.

Shares of Vodafone Idea are trading 22.6 percent higher at 8.35. The stock has gained the most in a single day since November 2019.