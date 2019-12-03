Market
Vodafone Idea down 10% as CLSA retains 'sell' call on stock
Updated : December 03, 2019 10:34 AM IST
Vodafone Idea's shares plunged over 10 percent intraday on Tuesday after brokerage firm CLSA retained 'sell' call on the stock.
At 9:48 am, the shares were trading 9.62 percent or 0.75 points lower to Rs 7.05 per share on the NSE, while on an intraday basis the stock price plunged 10.25 percent to Rs 6.90.
CLSA in its report explained that the telecom company's key concern is its market loss.
