Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers shares rise ahead of former's board meet on January 31

Shares of debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea gained nearly 9 percent in trade on Monday ahead of the company’s board meeting to consider the preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is scheduled to be held on January 31 in relation to the preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to ATC and to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to seek approval of the shareholders in this regard.

Earlier, the company had informed the stock exchanges that the shareholder resolution on November 21, 2022, approving the preferential issue of OCDs to ATC Telecom had lapsed as the OCDs could not be issued within the prescribed period of 15 days from approval.

Further, a fresh approval of the shareholders would be sought as required under the rules.

Since its merger, the telecom company has faced a cumulative loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and its total debt stands at Rs 2.2 lakh crore. Its subscriber base went down nearly 42 percent from 422 million to 245 million.

Shares of Indus Towers also gained over 7 percent in intraday trade on Monday ahead of Vodafone’s board meeting. Vodafone Plc owns a 21 percent stake in Indus Towers and also has three seats on the latter's board. Vodafone Plc pledged its stake in Indus in 2019 to take out loans.

Indus Towers' board had warned Vodafone Idea in September of discontinuation of services over pending dues that amounted to nearly Rs 7,000 crore. Following this, Vodafone Idea sought softer repayment terms, which led to Indus Towers allowing the telco to make staggered payments by July 2023 to pay up the pending dues.

However, the company said that Vodafone Idea's promise of making full payments from January 2023 has not materialised.

Shares of Vodafone Idea are trading 5.47 percent higher at Rs 6.75. On the other hand, Indus Towers is trading 7.37 percent higher at Rs 147.10.