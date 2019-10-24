Market
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares plunge after SC rejects definition of AGR
Updated : October 24, 2019 02:08 PM IST
Telecom stocks slipped on Thursday after Supreme Court rejected telcos' definition of AGR (adjusted gross revenue).
The share price of Vodafone Idea took a bigger plunge and fell over 18 percent intraday.
