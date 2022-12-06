English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Vodafone Idea's validity period for OCD issuance to ATC Telecom lapses

Vodafone Idea's validity period for OCD issuance to ATC Telecom lapses

Vodafone Idea's validity period for OCD issuance to ATC Telecom lapses
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 6, 2022 4:00:28 PM IST (Published)

At the EGM of the company, held on November 21, the shareholders of Vodafone Idea had approved issuing shares worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Vodafone Idea share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers

A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers

IST7 Min(s) Read

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

IST2 Min(s) Read

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

IST2 Min(s) Read

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL) on Tuesday said that the company will seek a fresh nod from shareholders to raise Rs 1,600 crore from ATC Telecom Infrastructure, as the issuance of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) has not been completed within the stipulated time since the last approval.


At the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company, held on November 21, the shareholders of Vodafone Idea had approved issuing shares worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure, the Indian arm of ATC, on a preferential basis to settle dues of the infrastructure vendor by converting the due amount into equity, if the amount remained unpaid in 18 months.

However, one of the conditions precedent to the preferential issue was conversion by the Government of India of interest from deferment of Adjusted Gross Revenue and Spectrum Dues owed by the company into equity shares of VIL. As the company has not received any communication from the Government of India on such a conversion, the issuance of OCDs to ATC has not been completed, within the validity period of the shareholders' resolution.

As per the existing norms, the issuance of OCDs should have been completed within 15 days from the date of the passing of the resolution by shareholders.

Vodafone Idea is the largest customer of ATC Telecom Infrastructure, the Indian arm of American Tower Company that provides mobile towers on lease.  In the September quarter, VIL’s shortfall in payments to the ATC totaled nearly Rs 392 crore.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended at Rs 8.10, down 0.61 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Vodafone Idea Ltdvodafone idea shares

Next Article

Large deal in Craftsman; IRCTC OFS soon? What kept dealers busy on Tuesday