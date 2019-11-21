Market
Vodafone Idea, Airtel fall despite govt granting 2-year moratorium for spectrum dues
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:45 AM IST
Bharti Airtel rose as much as 1.5 percent in the opening but later pared gains and fell 2.2 percent to Rs 427.45.
Vodafone Idea added 15 percent intraday to Rs 8.13 per share but later fell 31 percent to Rs 6.21.
