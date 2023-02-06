Vodafone Idea gains most in three years after govt agrees to convert interest dues into equity

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Shares of Vodafone Idea are gaining the most in over three years.
Shares of debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea have gained nearly 22 percent on Monday - their biggest single-day jump since November 2019. The surge comes after the government cleared a proposal to convert its interest dues of Rs 16,133 crore into equity.
Vodafone Idea on Friday informed the bourses that post the conversion of interest dues into equity, the government will become the single-largest shareholder in the company with a 35.8 percent stake.
The company has been directed to issue equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each. Vodafone and Birla Group will have a stake of 28.5 percent and 17.8 percent respectively.
Along with shares of Vodafone Idea, those of Indus Towers are also witnessing double-digit gains on Monday as the former is the tower company's major customer.
Indus Tower reported a net loss of Rs 708 crore for the December quarter, citing a persistent shortfall in collections from a "major customer," which was Vodafone Idea.
The telecom infra company last month made a provision of doubtful debt worth Rs 2,298.1 on account of troubled balance sheet of Vodafone Idea. It had earlier made a provision of Rs 1,770 crore in the September quarter, adding to the Rs 1,232 crore it had already provided in the June quarter, taking the total provisions past Rs 5,000 crore.
Indus Towers has earlier warned Vodafone Idea of swifter repayment of dues, failing which it will discontinue their services. The current receivables from Vodafone Idea for Indus Towers are close to Rs 7,000 crore.
Vodafone Idea had failed to repay its January 2023 installment of pending dues to Indus Towers, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.
Shares of Vodafone Idea are trading 21.1 percent higher at Rs 8.3, while those of Indus Towers are also trading 13.5 percent higher at Rs 163.05.
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 11:31 AM IST
