VLCC IPO: Vandana Luthra-promoted beauty and wellness firm gets Sebi nod for IPO; likely to be launched in December

Beauty and wellness firm VLCC Health Care has received market regulator Sebi's nod for initial public offering (IPO). The IPO size for the same will be Rs 700-800 crore. VLCC may launch the IPO around mid-December.

When contacted, VLCC, however, did not comment on CNBC-TV18’s query.

Earlier, the company had withdrawn its IPO in 2016 due to demonetisation.

VLCC Health Care operates VLCC branded wellness and beauty clinics and VLCC branded institutes for skill development in beauty and nutrition. It also manufactures and sells VLCC branded personal care products.

Founded by Vandana Luthra, VLCC was among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the wellness and beauty industry, which was at the time mostly composed of individually operated, small scale businesses.

At present, Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra hold 44.35 per cent and 24.37 per cent stake, respectively in the company, Leon International owns 13.65 per cent stake and OIH Mauritius has 5.04 per cent holding in the firm.