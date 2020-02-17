#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
VK Vijayakumar of Geojit on impact of coronavirus on Indian shares, trend reversal in broader markets, Q3 earnings and preferred stocks

Updated : February 17, 2020 10:56 AM IST

The rally in the broader market is here to stay as mid- and small-caps are on revival path, according to VK Vijayakumar.
Vijayakumar, however, believes in largecaps, only private sector banking has room to go up further.
Vijayakumar added that the auto sector, that has been struggling due to falling sales caused by demand slowdown for a while now, is likely to turn around soon.
