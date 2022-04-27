Visa's Q2 profits jump 21% as COVID-19 pandemic eases across globe

Payment processing giant Visa's profits rose 21 percent in the first three months of the year fueled by a large jump in spending on the company's namesake credit and debit card network.

The San Francisco-based company reported on Tuesday that it earned $3.65 billion, or $1.70 a share, in its fiscal second quarter that ended on March 31. That was up from $3.03 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Its earnings adjusted to exclude one-time items amounted to $1.79 a share. The results topped the expectations of analysts, who were looking for Visa to earn $1.65 a share on an adjusted basis, according to FactSet.

Visa's results were driven largely by a significant jump in the amount of money and the number of transactions that went through its payment network. The company processed $3.384 trillion in payments on its network last quarter, up 17 percent from a year earlier. Visa earns a fee from every transaction that uses its network.

"While the geopolitical environment remains uncertain, we expect continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally," Al Kelly, Visas CEO and chairman, said in a statement.

Visas stock was up more than 5 percent in after-hours trading following the earnings report. Visa shares are down roughly 7 percent for 2022, compared to the 12.4 percent year-to-date drop of the S&P 500.

The company has benefitted in recent years by a global shift of consumer behavior toward digital payments, particularly during the pandemic. Consumers have been buying more goods and services online, which often requires using a credit or debit card. Because Visa and its biggest competitor Mastercard dominate credit and debit card spending, that has translated directly into their bottom lines.