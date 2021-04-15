VIP Industries shares fall 6% as ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells stake
Updated : April 15, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The share price of VIP Industries fell 6 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday after latest data showed that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold shares of the company in the March quarter of FY21.
Jhunjhunwala sold 2.99 percent VIP Industries shares in the March 2021 quarter.
He now owns a 0.70 percent stake in the firm while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala continues to hold 1.62 percent shares of the company.
