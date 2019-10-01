#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 100 crore in just one month with this stock. Do you own it?

October 01, 2019

VIP Industries, which has been a long-term bet of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has delivered strong returns despite the volatility in the markets.
The ace investor has held VIP shares since 2010 when he first 12,68,000 shares of the stock at around Rs 65.
The luggage maker has advanced over 800 percent since 2010 from a stock price of Rs 55 in 2010 to around Rs 480 currently.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 100 crore in just one month with this stock. Do you own it?
