Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 100 crore in just one month with this stock. Do you own it?

VIP Industries, which has been a long-term bet of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has delivered strong returns despite the volatility in the markets.

The ace investor has held VIP shares since 2010 when he first bought 12,68,000 shares of the stock at around Rs 65. He slowly increased his stake in the company and as of the June quarter shareholding data, he currently holds a 5 percent stake or 1.2 crore share of the company.

VIP Industries shares advanced over 800 percent since 2010 from Rs 55 in 2010 to around Rs 480 currently. However, just in the last 1 month, the stock has soared over 20 percent, from around Rs 397 in September 2019 to Rs 480 currently. Thus, turning the total value of his shares (1.2 crores) from Rs 476 crore in September 2019 to Rs 576 crore currently, giving him a return of Rs 100 crore.

In the June quarter, VIP Industries clocked a 36 percent rise in net profit to Rs 35 crore as compared to Rs 25.28 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Its total income also rose 30% to Rs 566.77 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 436.95 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Mumbai-based firm has witnessed a steady performance in the current fiscal despite the ongoing economic slowdown. At the beginning of this month, the firm said it was targeting a growth of 9-10 percent in FY2019-20, despite economic headwinds slowing demand.

Kotak Securities in a note said that it was positive on the luggage industry and that slowdown in consumption was unlikely to affect the luggage industry, which was fairly under-penetrated.

"Excluding the current turmoil in the aviation sector, the travel and tourism industry in India has mostly experienced strong growth which is a boon for the luggage industry. The luggage industry should continue growing at 15 percent every year, with backpacks growing at about 25 percent and handbags growing at about 20 percent," the report added.

Correction in crude prices, crude derivatives, and other raw material inputs bode well for VIP Industries, it further noted.

"We consider FY19 to be an exceptional year where the company has revamped its operations, taken initiatives to reduce cost and made efforts to improve brand image and visibility."

"For VIP, we continue to estimate a revenue CAGR of 11% and earnings CAGR of 19% over FY19 to FY21E with strong operating margins and return ratios. The stock has corrected by more than 15% since our last update and provides an opportunity to invest in this high growth stock," the brokerage stated.

Post the tax cuts by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dilip Piramal, chairman of VIP Industries in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that their net profit will go up 10 percent due to tax benefits.