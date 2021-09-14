Vijaya Diagnostics makes muted stock debut, shares list at 2% premium

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited made a muted debut on the exchanges today as the shares got listed at a marginal premium to the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 542.30 on the BSE, 2.13 percent higher from the upper end of the IPO price, while it opened 1.69 percent higher at Rs 540 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited's initial public offering (IPO) began on September 1 and ended on September 3 following three days of successful trading. The winning investors' shares were accredited the day before the listing on September 13. During the three days that the firm was open for business, it received a total of 4.54 subscriptions.

The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO received bids for 11.36 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.50 crore equity shares on the final day of bidding, according to subscription data on the exchanges.

The company will not receive any IPO proceeds as the primary market issue was purely an offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters, including Dr S Surenranath Reddy, Karakoram, and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I. The shares were sold in the price band of Rs 522-531 a share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains by revenue for FY20.

The company offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to their customers through an extensive operational network, which consists of 81 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in the National Capital Region and Kolkata as on June 30, 2021.