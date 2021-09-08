Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment today: How to check status

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is set to announce the share allotment of its public issue on Wednesday, September 8. The Rs 1,895 crore-IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.5 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed over 13 times to their reserved portion, whereas retail investors subscribed 1.1 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 522-531.

Once the share allotment is final, the status will appear on the given websites. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how to check the allotment status:

The website of registrar - KFintech

1) Visit the website: https://kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown.

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN.

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit.

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name.

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number.

4) Click on the "Search" button.

Once you hit the submit button, your details should appear on the screen. Please ensure you enter the correct details.

Shares of the Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator are likely to be listed on Tuesday, September 14 on the BSE and NSE.

Analysts believe the company is the largest and fastest-growing diagnostic chain with a dominant position in South India and is well-positioned to leverage the growing Indian diagnostics industry.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is an integrated diagnostics provider offering a one-stop solution at an affordable price and has a high brand recall driving individual consumer business share and customer stickiness, analysts said.

Consistent and profitable growth along with strong cash generation are a few other positives, according to analysts.