Vesuvius India shares end 20% higher and at a 52-week high after Q4 profit nearly doubles

The company’s net sales in the March quarter grew 18.02 percent to Rs 367.91 crore as compared to Rs 311.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Vesuvius India Ltd. shares ended in an upper circuit of 20 percent at a 52-week high of Rs 2,268.8 after its March quarter earnings.
The refractories company reported a net profit of Rs 43.35 crore during the quarter, which was nearly double of the Rs 23.63 crore it reported during the same period last year.
Sales during the quarter increased by 18 percent to Rs 367.9 crore, compared to Rs 311.7 crore during the same period last year.
On a sequential basis, Vesuvius' net profit increased by 57 percent, while revenue grew by 5.6 percent.
Earnings Per Share for the quarter stood at 21.35, compared to 11.64 during the same period last year. EPS during the December quarter stood at 13.6.
Vesuvius India Ltd is a subsidiary of UK’s Vesuvius Group. It is one of the leading suppliers of high performance refractory material to the steel industry and other process industries.
Shares of Vesuvius India are up 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out
May 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST
May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read