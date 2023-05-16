Vesuvius India shares end 20% higher and at a 52-week high after Q4 profit nearly doubles

The company’s net sales in the March quarter grew 18.02 percent to Rs 367.91 crore as compared to Rs 311.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Vesuvius India Ltd. shares ended in an upper circuit of 20 percent at a 52-week high of Rs 2,268.8 after its March quarter earnings.

The refractories company reported a net profit of Rs 43.35 crore during the quarter, which was nearly double of the Rs 23.63 crore it reported during the same period last year.