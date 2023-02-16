Vesuvius India gains over 10% after British parent announces Rs 500 crore investment

The company is witnessing a sharp rise in demand for its products as many new steel plants are coming up in India and existing ones are expanding capacity.

Engineered ceramics company Vesuvius India Ltd. said on Thursday that its British parent - Vesuvius Group, has announced a minimum investment of Rs 500 crore in various Indian manufacturing facilities in the coming three to five years.

Vesuvius Group on Wednesday inaugurated the expanded factory capacity at the Taratala unit in Kolkata. The expansion was funded through internal accruals.

According to Vesuvius Group chief executive Patrick Andre, the group plans to invest a minimum of Rs 500 crore in various manufacturing plants located in Kolkata, Vizag, Pune, Pondicherry, Mehsana and other cities through its various subsidiaries, including Vesuvius India Ltd.

The London-headquartered group, which provides design, engineering, manufacture, and delivery of refractory, systems and services for high-technology industrial applications, especially steel, is regularly expanding plants in India supplying technology-driven products to the steel and foundry industries.

The company is witnessing a sharp rise in demand for its products as many new steel plants are coming up in India and existing ones are expanding capacity, according to chairman Biswadip Gupta.

The group’s annual turnover in India is around Rs 1,700 crore. Its Kolkata facility exports products to South Africa and South Asian countries. Vesuvius Group has 27 manufacturing units worldwide. It names Tata Steel, JSW, ArcelorMittal, SAIL, and many other steel manufacturing giants as its customers.

Shares of Vesuvius India ended 10.5 percent higher at Rs 1,800.