Veranda Learning solutions IPO: Should you subscribe?

Coaching services provider Veranda Learning Solutions’ initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 200 crore hit the Street on Tuesday. The Veranda Learning public offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 200 crore. The subscription window will close on Thursday, March 31.

Investors can bid for shares in a price band of Rs 130-137 apiece in multiples of 100 under the Veranda Learning IPO.

At the upper end of the price band, one lot of shares will cost investors Rs 13,700.

Hem Securities

The company is bringing the issue at a price-to-book multiple of 8.15 times on a pre-issue book value basis, according to the brokerage.

Hem recommends avoiding the issue looking at the company's financials and valuation. It, however, said the the company’s business model is technology-driven, asset light and scalable with a proven track record of promoters.

The brokerage also said the company's method of teaching is result-oriented with a 360 degree approach, diversified course offerings and delivery channels.

Choice Broking

The brokerage has an 'avoid' rating on the issue. "K-12 education is over 40% of the total edtech market in India. This is followed by test preparation and online certification. Veranda Learning has a presence in the test preparation market and intends to have services for the K-12 segment in the future," Choice Broking said in a report.

"Having commenced its operations in December 2020, the company is in a growth phase. Currently, it is loss making and is forecast to remain so in the medium term," it added.

