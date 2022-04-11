Veranda Learning Solutions shares debut on BSE, NSE

Veranda Learning Solutions' shares debuted on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday. The stock of the coaching services provider began its journey on BSE at Rs 157 apiece, a premium of 14.6 percent over its issue price of Rs 137. On NSE, Veranda Learning shares listed at Rs 125 apiece, a discount of 8.8 percent to the issue price.

Prior to the listing on bourses, Veranda Learning Solutions had commanded a premium of Rs 15 in the grey market -- an unlisted market for unlisted securities. ( What grey market really is

Veranda Learning Solutions is among the few companies to hit the primary market so far in 2022, following a bumper year that saw most of 63 companies receive a robust response to their IPOs by investors.

Veranda Learning shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 130-137 in multiples of 100 in its public offer, which was open for subscription from March 29 to March 31, The IPO saw an overall subscription of 3.5 times the shares on offer.

Here's how investors responded to the Veranda Learning Solutions IPO:

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares offered) Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 2 Non-institutional investors (NII) 3.9 Retail investors 10.8 Overall 3.5