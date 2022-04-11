Veranda Learning Solutions shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

Veranda Learning Solutions' shares are set to debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday. Coaching services provider Veranda Learning is among the few companies to hit the primary market so far in 2022, following a bumper year that saw most of 63 companies receive a robust response to their IPOs by investors.

Prior to the listing on bourses, Veranda Learning commanded a premium in the grey market. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities. Veranda's grey market premium stood at Rs 15, dealers said. ( What grey market really is

Veranda Learning' IPO, which was open for bidding from March 29 to March 31, saw an overall subscription of 3.5 times.

Here's how investors have responded to the Veranda Learning Solutions IPO:

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares offered) QIB 2 NII 3.9 Retail 10.8 Overall 3.5

Under the IPO, Veranda shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 130-137 in multiples of 100.

Date GMP (in rupees) Apr 8 15 Apr 7 15 Apr 6 15 Apr 5 15 Apr 4 15 Apr 1 15 Mar 31 15

Source: IPO Watch

The Veranda Learning issue received a dull response from QIB and HNI investors as it looked expensively priced, Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, told CNBCTV18.com .

"The asking rate was almost 25 times the price-to-sales ratio for a loss-making company," according to Doshi, who said he wouldn't be surprised if the Veranda listing happens on a flat-to-negative note.