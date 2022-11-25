Homemarket newsstocks news

Veranda Learning partners with IIM Raipur, SHRM to launch online MBA course

Veranda Learning partners with IIM Raipur, SHRM to launch online MBA course

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 10:49 AM IST (Published)

IIM faculty will teach the academic curriculum while SHRM will work with Veranda to structure master classes.

Recommended Articles

View All

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an online Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with a specialisation in Human Resource Management.
The two-year master’s degree programme will be offered in a blended mode through a combination of online live sessions and classroom lectures at the campus.
The online MBA programme imparts comprehensive and contemporary education on people strategies and HR competencies. The syllabus has been designed for working professionals who are either already a part of human resources or want to pursue a career transition to HR roles.
Also Read: Veranda Learning to acquire JK Shah Education, wants to expand to 400 locations
IIM faculty will teach the academic curriculum while SHRM will work with Veranda to structure master classes with CHRO and senior HR practitioners based on the Global Competency Framework of SHRM.
Set up in 2018 by the Kalpathi AGS Group, Veranda Learning Solutions is a public-listed edtech company that offers a bouquet of training programmes.
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.'s stock is currently trading 2.55 percent higher at Rs 279.95.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Veranda Learning Solutions

Previous Article

Laurus Labs subscribes to 26% stake in Ethan Energy India for captive power consumption

Next Article

Chennai Petro, Indian Oil, partners sign JV agreement for Rs 31,580 crore refinery complex in Tamil Nadu