Veranda Learning partners with IIM Raipur, SHRM to launch online MBA course

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an online Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with a specialisation in Human Resource Management.

The two-year master’s degree programme will be offered in a blended mode through a combination of online live sessions and classroom lectures at the campus.

The online MBA programme imparts comprehensive and contemporary education on people strategies and HR competencies. The syllabus has been designed for working professionals who are either already a part of human resources or want to pursue a career transition to HR roles.

IIM faculty will teach the academic curriculum while SHRM will work with Veranda to structure master classes with CHRO and senior HR practitioners based on the Global Competency Framework of SHRM.

Set up in 2018 by the Kalpathi AGS Group, Veranda Learning Solutions is a public-listed edtech company that offers a bouquet of training programmes.

