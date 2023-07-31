Venus Remedies gets approvals for key cancer drug in four countries but stock in lower circuit

Venus Remedies mentioned that in the Philippines, a $5-billion pharmaceutical market, it has so far secured marketing approval for 15 oncology products and 27 total products across segments.
Pharmaceutical company Venus Remedies Ltd. on Monday announced receiving marketing approvals in four countries, including the Philippines and Paraguay, for its key cancer drugs.
The company has received marketing approvals from the Philippines, Paraguay, Georgia and Moldova for the cancer drugs, which would help it extend reach in ASEAN, South America and Eastern Europe regions, Venus Remedies stated in an exchange filing.
With the latest approvals, the number of marketing authorisations for its oncology products has increased to 506 across 76 countries.
As it looks forward to emerging as top oncology medicine supplier from India in the ASEAN region, Venus Remedies has obtained product registration from the Philippines for topotecan, a widely used oncology drug, the company stated.
The pharma company mentioned that in the Philippines, a $5-billion pharmaceutical market, it has so far secured marketing approval for 15 oncology products and 27 total products across segments.
Venus Remedies also expects the marketing authorisation for irinotecan from the $431.9 million market Paraguay to enhance its reach in South America, it added.
It received approvals for docetaxel in Georgia and topotecan and irinotecan in Moldovas.
Georgia represents a $1.5 billion pharmaceutical market while the size of the pharma market in Moldova is worth $60 million.
