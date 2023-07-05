Venus Remedies hits another 52-week high after oncology wing gets key approvals

Four countries, namely Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, and Trinidad & Tobago, have awarded approvals to the pharma company for important chemotherapy drugs.

Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd. hit another 52-week-high on Wednesday after the oncology products major announced getting marketing approvals from four countries, including Malaysia and Oman.

Venus Remedies, a well-known provider of affordable cancer drugs worldwide, stated that the recent approvals will help it expand in the four key markets of ASEAN, Gulf Cooperation Council, Balkan, and Caribbean regions.

Four countries, namely Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, and Trinidad & Tobago, have awarded approvals to the pharma company for important chemotherapy drugs, which will help Venus Remedies to consolidate its operations in the respective regions.

The number of marketing approvals has risen to 503 across 75 countries with the latest authorisations.

“The company has received registrations for docetaxel in Oman; Gemcitabine in Bosnia; Carboplatin, Bortezomib, and Docetaxel in Trinidad & Tobago”, stated the company.

Venus Remedies has also secured marketing approval for the oncology drug Pemetrexed from Malaysia, which is a $2.8 billion pharmaceutical market in the ASEAN region.

It has secured approvals for 27 products in one of ASEAN’s largest markets, presenting an immense opportunity for the company to expand in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company is banking on the product registration for pemetrexed from Malaysia for faster approval of the drug in other ASEAN countries.

It has more than 140 marketing authorisations in the ASEAN region, including 147 for oncology drugs. Malaysia accounts for a sizeable revenue for Venus Remedies from the ASEAN region.

Similarly, the company anticipates that the marketing approval for docetaxel for the $1.4 billion pharmaceutical market in Oman would facilitate the registration process in other Gulf countries as well.

The company last month announced getting approval for marketing its highest-selling generic product, Meropenem, in Spain. The drug is used in the treatment of skin and abdominal infections.

Shares of Venus Remedies ended 3.56 percent higher at Rs 260.45 on Wednesday.