Venus Remedies hits another 52-week high after oncology wing gets key approvals

Four countries, namely Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, and Trinidad & Tobago, have awarded approvals to the pharma company for important chemotherapy drugs.
Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd. hit another 52-week-high on Wednesday after the oncology products major announced getting marketing approvals from four countries, including Malaysia and Oman.
Venus Remedies, a well-known provider of affordable cancer drugs worldwide, stated that the recent approvals will help it expand in the four key markets of ASEAN, Gulf Cooperation Council, Balkan, and Caribbean regions.
