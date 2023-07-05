Venus Remedies hits another 52-week high after oncology wing gets key approvals

Four countries, namely Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, and Trinidad & Tobago, have awarded approvals to the pharma company for important chemotherapy drugs.

Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd. hit another 52-week-high on Wednesday after the oncology products major announced getting marketing approvals from four countries, including Malaysia and Oman.

Live TV

Loading...

Venus Remedies, a well-known provider of affordable cancer drugs worldwide, stated that the recent approvals will help it expand in the four key markets of ASEAN, Gulf Cooperation Council, Balkan, and Caribbean regions.