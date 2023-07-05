CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Venus Remedies hits another 52-week high after oncology wing gets key approvals

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 5:14:49 PM IST (Published)

Four countries, namely Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, and Trinidad & Tobago, have awarded approvals to the pharma company for important chemotherapy drugs.

Shares of Venus Remedies Ltd. hit another 52-week-high on Wednesday after the oncology products major announced getting marketing approvals from four countries, including Malaysia and Oman.

Venus Remedies, a well-known provider of affordable cancer drugs worldwide, stated that the recent approvals will help it expand in the four key markets of ASEAN, Gulf Cooperation Council, Balkan, and Caribbean regions.


Four countries, namely Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, and Trinidad & Tobago, have awarded approvals to the pharma company for important chemotherapy drugs, which will help Venus Remedies to consolidate its operations in the respective regions.

