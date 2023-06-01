English
Venus Remedies shares gain after approval to chemotherapy drug in Saudi Arabia

Venus Remedies shares gain after approval to chemotherapy drug in Saudi Arabia

Venus Remedies shares gain after approval to chemotherapy drug in Saudi Arabia
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 2:38:45 PM IST (Published)

Venus Remedies is already a market leader for its key antibiotic products in Saudi Arabia where it has nine marketing approvals, including three in the oncology segment.

Pharmaceutical company Venus Remedies on Thursday received marketing authorisation from the Saudi Arabian drug regulator for Docetaxel, which is widely used in chemotherapy.

The move is aimed at making Venus Remedies' entire oncology product portfolio available in Saudi Arabia, which is the largest market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCE) region.


The development comes three months after the company secured good manufacturing practices (GNP) certification from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for all its production facilities at its unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

