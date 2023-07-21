Venus Pipes commences commercial production of LSAW pipes, triples capacity in two months

This was the last leg of the planned capacity expansion of LSAW pipes.

Leading manufacturer of steel pipes Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd., on Friday, said that it has successfully commenced commercial production of LSAW pipes of 600 MT per month. This was the last leg of the planned capacity expansion of LSAW pipes.

The company manufactures stainless steel tube products in two broad categories - seamless pipes and welded pipes. It sells products in the domestic market and in more than 20 countries including Brazil, the UK, Israel, and countries in the European Union.

In the March quarter, the company posted a 66.42 percent surge in profit at Rs 13.43 crore as compared to Rs 8.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Sales jumped 60 percent to Rs 176.28 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 110.18 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Venus Pipes and Tubes are trading 0.40 percent higher at Rs 1,202.50.