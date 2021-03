Brokerage house Ventura Securities believes Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) will double its investor wealth in the next one year. The brokerage recently initiated a 'buy call on the stock with an upside of 120 percent for an 18-month period.

"We value HFCL at Rs 59 (15x FY23 earnings) and initiate coverage with a BUY. At the CMP of Rs 27, the price objective represents a potential upside of 119.5 percent over the next 18 months," stated the brokerage.

HFCL is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development system integration and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment and Optic Fiber Cable (OFC). Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh Salcete in Goa and New Delhi.

As per Ventura, it is bullish on the confluence of several large medium to long-term opportunities including 4G expansion, 5G rollout, broadband penetration, potential in railways and defense opportunities.

total capex of Rs 350 crore over the period FY18-20 for beefing up their manufacturing capabilities, the brokerage further noted.

It added that going ahead the company expects to incur a total capex and R&D spends of about Rs 300 crore by FY23 for OFC expansion, modernization and setting up of facilities for defence products and towards the development of various telecom products.

The brokerage is also optimistic about the revenue growth going ahead given the strong order book build-up of Rs 7,300 crore and expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 percent to Rs 5,300 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, net earnings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1 percent to Rs 501 crore over the forecast period.