Vedanta zinc production up 1% in Q1, saleable ore production down 9%

Shares of Vedanta Ltd ended at Rs 278.15, up by Rs 0.10, or 0.036 percent on the BSE.

Globally diversified natural resources company Vedanta on Monday said the overall production of Zinc increased 1 percent year-on-year and 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 68 kilotonnes (KT), primarily driven by the Black Mountain mine (BMM).

Zinc

The Gamsberg production was lower by 7 percent year-on-year at 49 kt owing to lower zinc grade and it increased by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter on account of higher throughput, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Black Mountain Mine production increased by 29 percent year-on-year and 34 percent quarter-on-quarter to 19 kt driven by higher throughput, higher lead grades, and higher zinc recoveries. However, the Skorpion mine remained under care and maintenance during the quarter.

Oil and Gas

The company's average gross operated production of oil and gas was 134,867 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day). The Rajasthan block's average gross production was 111,916 boepd. Gross production from Development Area-1 (DA-1), Development Area-2 (DA-2), and Development Area-3 (DA-3) averaged 96,693 boepd, 15,140 boepd, and 82 boepd respectively.

The natural decline in MBA fields has been partially offset by infill wells brought online in Mangala, Bhagyam, Aishwariya, and RDG fields. The gas production from Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) averaged 145.7 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) (equivalent to 24.3 kboepd).

Gas sales post captive consumption at 119.9 mmscfd (equivalent to 20.0 kboepd). Ravva block’s average gross production was higher by 6 percent year-on-year at 11,663 boepd, supported by gains from exploration success in the drilling campaign.

Cambay block’s average gross production was 11,001 boepd, higher by 19 percent year-on-year and 1 percent quarter-on-quarter supported by gains from the infill well drilling campaign.

Iron Ore

Saleable ore production of Karnataka iron ore declined 9 percent year-on-year and 24 percent quarter-on-quarter due to operational inefficiency. Pig iron production increased by 13 percent year-on-year and 15 percent quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher operational efficiency and an improved process system.

Steel

Total saleable production increased 20 percent year-on-year to 324 kt due to higher production capacity post-debottlenecking carried out in FY23. It declined 16 percent quarter-on-quarter owing to a planned annual shutdown in the first quarter of FY24.

FACOR

The ore production was lower by 46 percent year-on-year and up 48 percent quarter-on-quarter in line with statutory mining limits applicable in each quarter. Ferro Chrome production was lower by 48 percent year-on-year and 50 percent quarter-on-quarter due to the unplanned shutdown of the Ferro Chrome plant.

Copper

The cathode production at Silvassa was at 31 kt, down by 19 percent year-on-year and 10 percent quarter-on-quarter due to a shortage of blister in the international market, partially offset by improved operational efficiencies. The Tuticorin smelting operations remain halted since April 2018.

Power

The overall power sales increased by 19 percent year-on-year and 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 4,266 million units. The wind power generation for the first quarter was 130 million units, down 13 percent year-on-year and up 84 percent quarter-on-quarter, depending upon wind velocity and seasonality impact.