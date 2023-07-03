Vedanta zinc production up 1% in Q1, saleable ore production down 9%

Shares of Vedanta Ltd ended at Rs 278.15, up by Rs 0.10, or 0.036 percent on the BSE.

Globally diversified natural resources company Vedanta on Monday said the overall production of Zinc increased 1 percent year-on-year and 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 68 kilotonnes (KT), primarily driven by the Black Mountain mine (BMM).

Zinc

The Gamsberg production was lower by 7 percent year-on-year at 49 kt owing to lower zinc grade and it increased by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter on account of higher throughput, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Black Mountain Mine production increased by 29 percent year-on-year and 34 percent quarter-on-quarter to 19 kt driven by higher throughput, higher lead grades, and higher zinc recoveries. However, the Skorpion mine remained under care and maintenance during the quarter.