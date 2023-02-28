Vedanta shares fall over 6% as US Dollar bonds continue to lose value

The company's dollar bonds due in April 2026, March 2025, and August 2024 have come off anywhere between 17-19 percent since January 20.

Prices of Vedanta Resources' dollar bonds continued to slide, following the government’s decision to oppose the company's bid to sell its international zinc operation to Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

The company's dollar bonds due in April 2026, March 2025, and August 2024 have come off anywhere between 17-18 percent since January 20. While the 13.875 percent note due 2024 slid 13.5 percent, bonds maturing in 2023 with coupon rates of 8.23 percent and 7.125 percent are down 4 percent each.

According to Bloomberg data, London-based Vedanta Resources has dollar bonds worth $4.7 billion maturing in the next four years, with $900 million due in the first half of 2023.

Besides the above mentioned bonds, the 9.25 percent issue has an outstanding of $600 million and is maturing on April 23, 2026.

The Central government is a minority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc, holding close to 30 percent stake. In a stock exchange filing, the government warned of legal action and urged the company to explore other cashless methods for the acquisition of the assets.

Last month, Hindustan Zinc agreed to buy the unit, THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius), from its parent for $2.98 billion in phases over 18 months. The move was perceived to be an attempt from billionaire Anil Agarwal to cut Vedanta Resources’ debt after a failed attempt to delist Vedanta Ltd. in 2020.

While the Union government said, it would vote against the proposal at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the company told CNBC-TV18 that it would engage with all minority shareholders and is looking to grow globally via acquisitions.

Moreover, the parent Vedanta Resources also generates cash by way of dividends from Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc in which the promoter owns about 70 percent and 64.92 percent, respectively as of December 2022. While Hindustan Zinc has already declared dividends worth Rs 20,900 crore for the current financial year, Vedanta has doled out a little over Rs 30,100 crore during the same period.

However, the entire promoter holdings of Vedanta are pledged as of the end of December. Similarly, the pledged shares of Hindustan Zinc stood at 87.6 percent at the end of 2022.

According to Bernstein Research, pledged shares in the country have increased over the past two years to $60 billion, mostly in capex-oriented sectors such as industrials, metals, and utilities.

Shares of Vedanta are trading 5.7 percent lower at Rs 271.50.