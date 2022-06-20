Vedanta to sell its controversial Tuticorin smelter, says it's in the interest of India & Tamil Nadu

A notice on Vedanta's website invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the sale of Sterlite Copper, while listing 10 units, including the primary and secondary smelter complex, a sulphuric acid plant, and a copper refinery that were on the block.

Energy and mining major, Vedanta Ltd, has decided to sell its controversial copper smelter in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The proposed sale comes after years of protests against the smelter — run by Vedanta's Sterlite copper division — and its operations over allegations of pollution.

A notice on Vedanta's website invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the sale of Sterlite Copper, while listing 10 units, including the primary and secondary smelter complex, a sulphuric acid plant, and a copper refinery that were on the block.

"The plant produces 40 percent of India's demand for copper and contributes around Rs 2,500 crore to the exchequer, 12 percent of the Thoothukudi Port's revenue, 95 percent market share for sulphuric acid in Tamil Nadu, direct employment to 5,000 people, and another 25,000 indirectly through the value chain," said Vedanta in its EOI notice.

In a statement to the media, the company added that it was selling its copper smelter "in the best interest of the country and the people of Tamil Nadu". Vedanta's statement read: "The Tuticorin plant is a national asset which has been catering to 40 percent of our national demand of copper and has played an integral role towards India’s self-sufficiency in copper."

It added: "In the best interest of the country and the people of Tamil Nadu, we are exploring options to make sure that the plant and the assets are best utilised to meet the growing copper demand of the nation."

Vedanta's copper smelter and its tryst with controversy is not new. For years, Sterlite Copper has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of pollution and improper effluent management. The anti-Sterlite agitations have assumed political proportions with every political party taking a stance on the plant's operations over the years. Through this period, Vedanta has maintained that it has not broken environmental laws.

In May 2018, Sterlite Copper saw its controversial innings reach a nadir when 13 protesters were killed by police personnel while agitating against its continued operations. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board subsequently ordered Sterlite Copper shut, a decision that was upheld by the Madras High Court in August 2020.

Just months after the shootings, Sterlite Copper's then CEO P Ramnath sat down for an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18 and told this reporter that his company was not responsible for Tuticorin's pollution and that Sterlite Copper was a "zero-affluent discharge company."

Following the Madras High Court’s verdict in 2020, the Sterlite Copper management now headed by CEO Pankaj Kumar told to this reporter that "forces (were) conspiring to stifle the nation’s ability to become an independent copper producer."

CNBC-TV18 learns from sources within Sterlite Copper that Vedanta’s decision to sell the plant has come as a surprise and as one official described it, "a bolt from the blue". For Tuticorin and its people, though, the proposed sale brings some semblance of relief in their fight against Vedanta, even if that fight could well now feature a new nemesis.