Supreme Court permits Vedanta to carry out maintenance work at Sterlite Copper Plant in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has allowed Vedanta Ltd. to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite Copper Plant located in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin.

The order came after the company filed applications seeking relief from the apex court to ensure proper upkeep of the copper smelter plant, which was shut in 2018.

The apex court delivered its order after considering the report of the High Powered Expert Committee and the recommendations of the State Government.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on May 4.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) ordered the closure of the controversial Sterlite Plant after massive protests by locals, social and environmental activists who alleged that the facility was causing widespread and severe pollution, leading to the spread of serious diseases among locals.

In a police firing, 13 locals died during the protest.

The decision of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board was upheld by the Madras High Court in August 2020.

In June 2020, Vedanta Ltd. decided to sell its copper smelter and invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from interested bidders and listed 10 units, including the primary and secondary smelter complex, a sulphuric acid plant, and a copper refinery that were on the block.

