Vedanta shares slump on reports of Anil Agarwal mulling stake sale

A Bloomberg report said that Agarwal is evaluating the possibility of divesting a less than 5 percent stake in the Mumbai-listed company. As per the report, Agarwal is looking to shrink the massive debt load of his commodities business empire.

Vedanta shares slumped on Thursday on reports that its chairman Anil Agarwal is studying options including selling a minority stake in the company, Bloomberg reported. As per the report, Agarwal is looking to shrink the massive debt load of his commodities business empire.

Giving out further details, the report said that Agarwal is evaluating the possibility of divesting a less than 5 percent stake in the Mumbai-listed company. However, when contacted by CNBC-TV18 about the news, Anil Agarwal denied it saying, "Deny any intention to sell any stake in Vedanta."

Vedanta’s shares have fallen about 32 percent in the last 12 months, Bloomberg reported citing sources that a stake sale in Vedanta is a last resort for Agarwal and will only be considered if other fundraising options fail.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources Ltd., which owns about 70 percent of Vedanta, has been in talks with at least three banks for a loan of as much as $1 billion. However, the discussions are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made on the loan.

Vedanta said in an exchange filing in February that it has slashed its net debt by $2 billion in the current financial year and will continue to deleverage from net debt of $7.7 billion in the next two financial years.

As per some media reports, Vedanta Resources may rely on dividends from its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd. to help repay the $400 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds due in April, with the company saying it will pay an interim dividend of 26 rupees a share, or a total of about 110 billion rupees ($1.3 billion).

Earlier in January this year, the Vedanta Group agreed to sell a zinc manufacturing business to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion in phases over 18 months with the Indian government strongly opposing the deal. Government owns about 30 percent of Hindustan Zinc.

Agarwal was looking to expand his business empire into resources conglomerates like BHP Group Ltd. Earlier, he tried but failed to take over the cash-rich Vedanta private in 2020 and was the largest shareholder of Anglo-American Plc until 2019.

A self-made billionaire, Agarwal built his fortunes on a series of ambitious acquisitions in the early 2000s. In 2001, he bought control of the then government-owned Bharat Aluminium Company followed up by another PSU - Hindustan Zinc. He successfully bid for then India’s largest iron ore producer Sesa Goa Ltd. in 2007 and for Cairn India.

-With inputs from Bloomberg